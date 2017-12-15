Brissett completed 17 of 30 passes for 158 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in Thursday's 25-13 loss to the Broncos. He also rushed five times for 18 yards and a touchdown.

The second-year signal caller was under 200 yards passing for the fourth straight game, and he hasn't managed a completion percentage above 60 percent since Week 9. The high point of Brissett's night came on a seven-yard first-quarter scoring run that capped off a seven-play, 50-yard drive, his fourth rushing touchdown of the season. Brissett's production in the last month has been largely underwhelming from a fantasy perspective, but he offers some solid rushing upside and has impressively limited his interceptions to only seven over 14 games. He'll look to improve his numbers versus the Ravens in Week 16.