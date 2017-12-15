Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Lackluster showing in loss
Brissett completed 17 of 30 passes for 158 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in Thursday's 25-13 loss to the Broncos. He also rushed five times for 18 yards and a touchdown.
The second-year signal caller was under 200 yards passing for the fourth straight game, and he hasn't managed a completion percentage above 60 percent since Week 9. The high point of Brissett's night came on a seven-yard first-quarter scoring run that capped off a seven-play, 50-yard drive, his fourth rushing touchdown of the season. Brissett's production in the last month has been largely underwhelming from a fantasy perspective, but he offers some solid rushing upside and has impressively limited his interceptions to only seven over 14 games. He'll look to improve his numbers versus the Ravens in Week 16.
More News
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Held in check by Bills•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Predictably quiet in Jacksonville•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Held in check by Tennessee•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Clears concussion protocol, will start Sunday•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: On track to start•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Practicing fully•
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
New England-Pittsburgh gets all the attention, but we're breaking down every AFC home game...
-
What you missed: Kamara, Rodgers ready?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been an up-and-down season for the second-year passer, but Jamey Eisenberg believes he's...
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...