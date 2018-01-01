Brissett was 15-of-25 passing for 114 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's win over Houston.

Brissett struggled at times with his accuracy, but otherwise put in a solid performance, albeit against one of the league's worst secondaries. Brissett showed promise in his first season as a starter but struggled at times, especially holding the ball too long (taking 52 sacks). He finishes with 3,098 yards for 13 touchdowns with seven interceptions and a 6.6 YPA. His role for 2018 is unclear as he'll likely be the backup, or traded, if Andrew Luck returns from a shoulder injury. Or he could return as Indy's starter if Luck remains injured. Either way, he likely showed enough promise to get another shot at a starting job in the NFL.