The Colts turned down a pair of trade offers for Brissett, with general manager Chris Ballard hinting that he wants to retain the 24-year-old quarterback, Stephen Holder of The Indianapolis Star reports. "He's committed, he's a great teammate, he's got juice, he holds people accountable, he holds himself accountable. I love Jacoby," Ballard said. "Jacoby Brissett is going to play in this league a long time. If I learned anything last year, it was the value of a backup quarterback who can get it done, and I think Jacoby can do that."

Brissett took a league-high 52 sacks and only won four of 15 starts last season, but his numbers were otherwise respectable for a second-year quarterback stuck in an undermanned offense. He completed 58.8 percent of his passes for 6.6 yards per attempt, with 17 total touchdowns (four rushing) and only 10 turnovers (seven INTs). A 2016 third-round pick, Brissett has two years remaining on his rookie contract at less than $1 million per season. The Colts expect Andrew Luck (shoulder) to be healthy for training camp, but they'd still need to be blown away to consider trading Brissett. The team likely would revise its stance next offseason if Luck were to make it through the 2018 campaign without any major injuries or setbacks.