Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Likely staying in Indy
The Colts turned down a pair of trade offers for Brissett, with general manager Chris Ballard hinting that he wants to retain the 24-year-old quarterback, Stephen Holder of The Indianapolis Star reports. "He's committed, he's a great teammate, he's got juice, he holds people accountable, he holds himself accountable. I love Jacoby," Ballard said. "Jacoby Brissett is going to play in this league a long time. If I learned anything last year, it was the value of a backup quarterback who can get it done, and I think Jacoby can do that."
Brissett took a league-high 52 sacks and only won four of 15 starts last season, but his numbers were otherwise respectable for a second-year quarterback stuck in an undermanned offense. He completed 58.8 percent of his passes for 6.6 yards per attempt, with 17 total touchdowns (four rushing) and only 10 turnovers (seven INTs). A 2016 third-round pick, Brissett has two years remaining on his rookie contract at less than $1 million per season. The Colts expect Andrew Luck (shoulder) to be healthy for training camp, but they'd still need to be blown away to consider trading Brissett. The team likely would revise its stance next offseason if Luck were to make it through the 2018 campaign without any major injuries or setbacks.
More News
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Leads Colts to win in season finale•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Scores in loss•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Lackluster showing in loss•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Held in check by Bills•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Predictably quiet in Jacksonville•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Held in check by Tennessee•
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...