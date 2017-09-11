Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Likely to start Week 2
Brissett likely will start Week 2 against the Cardinals, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Colts coach Chuck Pagano provided a non-answer when asked about the QB situation, merely saying "we gotta look at everything." Common sense dictates that Scott Tolzien won't get another shot, considering he was terrible in his lone start last season and even worse in Sunday's 46-9 loss to the Rams. Brissett has only been with the team for a week and may not know much of the playbook, but he'd probably still give the team a better chance to win until Andrew Luck (shoulder) is ready. Luck increasingly seems like a long shot to be ready before October.
