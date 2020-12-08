Brissett gained two yards on his lone rushing attempt in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Texans.
Brissett also lost a yard while taking a knee. He often takes the field in short-yardage situations, as he's far more effective at the QB sneak is than Phillip Rivers. Brissett currently has three rushing touchdowns on 11 carries this year.
