Brissett completed two of five attempts for 21 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Colts' 24-16 preseason loss to the Bills on Thursday.

Brissett played the first three drives for the Colts to open the contest, but the offense netted all of 22 yards with him under center. The 2016 third-round pick offers head coach Frank Reich the rare combination of a young yet experienced backup, with Brissett having started all 16 games in 2017 while Andrew Luck tended to a shoulder injury. Brissett is once again logging heavy reps in Luck's stead, albeit in training camp practices at this point, as the latter deals with a calf injury. The 26-year-old Brissett should see more playing time in next week's second exhibition against the Browns.