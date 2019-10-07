Brissett completed 18 of 29 pass attempts for 151 yards and an interception in Sunday's 19-13 win over Kansas City. He rushed six times for nine yards and a touchdown.

Brissett's rushing touchdown helped salvage what was an otherwise quiet passing stat line. From a real football standpoint, the signal caller did an excellent job moving the chains on a consistent basis (25 first downs and 37:15 time of possession) to keep the ball out of Patrick Mahomes' hands as much as possible. Brissett has eclipsed 300 yards just once this season, but his solid 10:3 TD:INT ratio has kept him relevant in 2QB formats. Head coach Frank Reich may ask of more from his quarterback in a home matchup against the Texans following the team's upcoming bye week.