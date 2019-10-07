Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Navigates team to upset win
Brissett completed 18 of 29 pass attempts for 151 yards and an interception in Sunday's 19-13 win over Kansas City. He rushed six times for nine yards and a touchdown.
Brissett's rushing touchdown helped salvage what was an otherwise quiet passing stat line. From a real football standpoint, the signal caller did an excellent job moving the chains on a consistent basis (25 first downs and 37:15 time of possession) to keep the ball out of Patrick Mahomes' hands as much as possible. Brissett has eclipsed 300 yards just once this season, but his solid 10:3 TD:INT ratio has kept him relevant in 2QB formats. Head coach Frank Reich may ask of more from his quarterback in a home matchup against the Texans following the team's upcoming bye week.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Early Waivers: New star in Big D
Michael Gallup returned from knee surgery and looked better than ever Sunday. If he's out there...
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...