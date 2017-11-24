After practicing fully all week, Brissett (concussion) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Per the Indianapolis Star, Brissett still needs to pass the evaluation of an independent neurologist to be fully cleared from his concussion, but that visit is slated for Friday afternoon. Barring any unexpected setback on that front, Brissett is on track to remain the Colts' starting QB in Week 12.