Colts' Jacoby Brissett: On track to start
After practicing fully all week, Brissett (concussion) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Per the Indianapolis Star, Brissett still needs to pass the evaluation of an independent neurologist to be fully cleared from his concussion, but that visit is slated for Friday afternoon. Barring any unexpected setback on that front, Brissett is on track to remain the Colts' starting QB in Week 12.
More News
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Practicing fully•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Progressing through concussion protocol•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Expected to play against Tennessee•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: In concussion protocol•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Throws two long touchdowns to Hilton•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Slated to fill in for Luck for rest of season•
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 12 sleepers
Some of the performances from Sunday could have put you in a hole with your Fantasy roster....
-
What you missed: Cowboys flop again
Is it time to panic about the Cowboys offense? Chris Towers takes a look at everything that...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...