Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Optimistic about Week 10 status
Brissett remains optimistic about his chances of playing in Week 10 versus the Dolphins, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
Brissett was unwilling to make any definitive claims yet regarding his status for Wednesday's practice or Sunday's game, but his statement provides some early credence to a potential Week 10 return. If he's ultimately unable to go, veteran Brian Hoyer should receive the starting nod under center.
