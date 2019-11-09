Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Out against Miami
Brissett (knee) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Brian Hoyer will start at QB in Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET contest. Chad Kelly was promoted to the active roster from the practice squad.
