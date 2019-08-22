Coach Frank Reich hasn't revealed whether Brissett will play in Saturday's preseason game against the Bears, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

Reich did acknowledge that "you won't see a lot of the 1s." Given that Andrew Luck's Week 1 status is unclear, as he battles back from calf/ankle woes, it's possible that the Colts will play it safe with Brissett on Saturday, considering the possibility that he may have to fill in for Luck early on in the regular season.