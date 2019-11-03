Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Possible MCL sprain
Coach Frank Reich indicated after Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Steelers that Brissett is believed to be dealing with an MCL issue, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Reich added that the QB's injury is thought to be "a sprain, but we'll see to what degree." In any case case, it looks like Brissett could miss some time and if that's the case, the Colts will turn to veteran signal caller Brian Hoyer next Sunday against the Dolphins.
