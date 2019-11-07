Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Practices again Thursday
Brissett (knee) practiced again Thursday, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.
The QB logged a limited practice Wednesday and the fact that he took the field again Thursday indicates that he avoided any setbacks. We'll have to see how the Colts end up officially listing Brissett's participation level, but his presence for back-to-back sessions bodes well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Dolphins.
