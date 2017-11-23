Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Practicing fully
The Colts have listed Brissett (concussion) as a full practice participant this week.
Brissett continues to progress through the league's concussion protocol, but given that he's practicing fully, with no reported setbacks, we expect him to be cleared by an independent league neurologist in advance of Sunday's game against the Titans.
