Brissett completed 21 of 36 passes for 174 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while rushing six times for 36 yards in Sunday's 30-10 loss to Jacksonville.

Brissett came in as the league's most-sacked quarterback while Jacksonville entered with a league-high 41.0 sacks, so it wasn't surprising to see him brought down four times in this one. The highlight of Brissett's day came in the third quarter on a 40-yard catch-and-run touchdown to T.Y. Hilton. Owners shouldn't have been expecting much more given the difficult matchup.