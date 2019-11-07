Brissett (knee) remained limited at practice Thursday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Brissett, who is bouncing back from a sprained MCL, has encouragingly logged back-to-back limited sessions, but his status for Sunday's game against the Dolphins has yet to be solidified. Friday's practice will thus be a pivotal one for Brissett, but if he's ultimately deemed unable to go this weekend, Brian Hoyer would be in line to fill in at QB for the Colts.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories