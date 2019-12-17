Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Rough game versus Saints
Brissett completed 18 of 34 passes for 165 yards in Monday night's 34-7 loss to the Saints.
Brissett endured a lackluster showing, not leading the Colts to any points until their final offensive drive of the game. The signal-caller's 4.9 yards per attempt marked a season low, and Brissett has now thrown for under 175 yards in three of his last five outings. He's also managed just four passing touchdowns versus three interceptions over that span, and although top wideout T.Y. Hilton returned Monday, Brissett's stock has taken a hit ahead of Week 16's matchup against the Panthers.
