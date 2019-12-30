Brissett completed 12 of 25 pass attempts for 162 yards while also rushing four times for 17 yards in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Jaguars.

Brissett's late-season slide hit rock bottom after the signal-caller fell below a 50 percent completion rate for the first time in a game this season. The 26-year-old was looking like an adequate replacement for Andrew Luck (retirement) after a strong first half of the season when he posted a 64.5 completion rate, 1,590 passing yards and a 14:3 TD:INT ratio through the first seven games of the campaign. The league must have figured him out in the second half of the campaign though, as he struggled to the tune of a 56.9 completion percentage, 1,352 yards and a 4:3 TD:INT ratio over his final eight games. The Colts extended Brissett through the 2020 season, so he should get a chance to redeem himself if the team doesn't make a big splash addition this upcoming offseason.