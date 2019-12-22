Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Runs for touchdown in slow game
Brissett completed 14 of 27 passes for 119 yards during Sunday's 38-6 win over the Panthers. He added 37 yards and a touchdown on three carries.
Brissett was held under 200 yards passing for the fourth time in his last six games. He has thrown just four touchdowns during that span. Without much traction in the passing game, Brissett relied on his legs to make a few big plays, scoring the Colts' first touchdown on a first-quarter sneak and then converting a third down with a big 24-yard run in the second quarter to set up Indianapolis' third touchdown. The season concludes Sunday against a Jaguars team against whom Brissett threw for 148 yards, a touchdown and a field goal and added a rushing touchdown in Week 11's win.
More News
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Rough game versus Saints•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Two TDs in loss•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Tops 300 yards•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Underwhelming in Week 12 loss•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Tallies rushing score in return•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Will start against Jacksonville•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Injury Report: Major absences
Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 injuries: Minny issue
Mike Boone, Fantasy Football hero?! Dave Richard keeps tabs on the latest with the Vikings...