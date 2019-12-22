Brissett completed 14 of 27 passes for 119 yards during Sunday's 38-6 win over the Panthers. He added 37 yards and a touchdown on three carries.

Brissett was held under 200 yards passing for the fourth time in his last six games. He has thrown just four touchdowns during that span. Without much traction in the passing game, Brissett relied on his legs to make a few big plays, scoring the Colts' first touchdown on a first-quarter sneak and then converting a third down with a big 24-yard run in the second quarter to set up Indianapolis' third touchdown. The season concludes Sunday against a Jaguars team against whom Brissett threw for 148 yards, a touchdown and a field goal and added a rushing touchdown in Week 11's win.