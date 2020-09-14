Brissett was sacked on his only play in Sunday's 27-20 loss at Jacksonville. He went under center and ran a quarterback option play at the goal line.

Coach Frank Reich said during the preseason that Brissett could play a handful of snaps per game to take advantage of his mobility. Brissett was brought in for such a situation Sunday, but the play was read easily by the Jacksonville defense and resulted in a critical losing play. Reich may have to reconsider Brissett's usage as a result. Brissett otherwise will serve as the backup to Philip Rivers.