Brissett completed 16 of 33 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 23-16 loss to Baltimore. He added eight yards on the ground on three carries.

Frank Gore did most of the work on Brissett's lone score, taking the dump-off and weaving through the defense for a 14-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Not much as gone right this season for Brissett and the Colts and about the best thing you could say about the second-year passer is that he's now gone three straight weeks without a pick. He should get an opportunity to end the season on a high note in Week 17 against the Texans. Brissett put up a season-high quarterback rating of 122.6 against the Texans in Week 9, tossing two touchdowns and piling up 308 yards.