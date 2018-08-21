Brissett threw for 172 yards and rushed for nine more in Monday's preseason loss to the Ravens.

Brissett got most of the usage during Monday's outing, and while he failed to throw a touchdown pass and completed just 60 percent of his passes (14-of-23), he did lead the Colts on two scoring drives that ended with 10 total points being scored. The Colts seem to have plenty of confidence in Brissett's ability as a backup quarterback with Andrew Luck set to make his return from a shoulder injury.