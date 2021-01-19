Brissett and fellow Colts QB Philip Rivers both can become unrestricted free agents this offseason, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

With Rivers healthy for the entire 2020 campaign, Brissett's main contribution to the Colts was subbing in for some short-yardage plays. He scored three short rushing TDs and attempted just eight passes, never really getting a chance to rebound from his disappointing performance over 15 starts in 2019. While he's unlikely to find a team that wants him in a starting role, Brissett should at least be recognized as one of the better backup QBs, and he might even be a fallback plan for the Colts if Rivers isn't brought back.