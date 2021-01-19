Brissett and fellow Colts QB Philip Rivers both can become unrestricted free agents this offseason,&nbsp;Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

With Rivers healthy for the entire 2020 campaign, Brissett's main contribution to the Colts was subbing in for some short-yardage plays. He scored three short rushing TDs and attempted just eight passes, never really getting a chance to rebound from his disappointing performance over 15 starts in 2019. While he's unlikely to find a team that wants him in a starting role, Brissett should at least be recognized as one of the better backup QBs, and he might even be a fallback plan for the Colts if Rivers isn't brought back.

