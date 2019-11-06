Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Set for limited practice
Brissett (knee) will be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.
Coach Frank Reich called Brissett "day-to-day" Wednesday, according to Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The 26-year-old was forced out of Sunday's 26-24 win over the Steelers due to a sprained MCL, but he appears to have a real shot at suiting up Week 10 against Miami. Of course, the Colts will wait to evaluate how Brissett reacts to a week's worth of practices before making an official decision on his availability. Veteran signal-caller Brian Hoyer would be called upon to start under center in the event that Brissett were forced to miss any time.
