Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Sets career high in yardage Sunday
Brissett completed 22 of 34 pass attempts for 314 yards and one interception Sunday agianst the 49ers. He also ran eight times for 14 yards and a touchdown in the 26-23 win.
Brissett spread the ball around to eight different receivers as he set a new career high in passing yardage. He notably continued his strong rapport with T.Y. Hilton, who caught seven passes for 177 yards on the afternoon. Brissett also set a new personal best for rushing attempts, and while he managed just 1.8 yards per carry, he was able to barge into the end zone from three yards out in the fourth quarter for his third rushing touchdown in 2017. He is growing into his role as the team's temporary starter and will face a favorable matchup against the Titans next Monday.
