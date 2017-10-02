Brissett completed 16 of 29 passes for 157 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 46-18 loss to the Seahawks. He added 33 rushing yards on three totes.

Brissett got the Colts off to a relatively strong start Sunday, leading the team to a 15-10 halftime lead after connecting with Donte Moncrief for an 18-yard score with 25 seconds to go in the second quarter. However, the wheels fell off shortly thereafter as the Seahawks clearly made some adjustments and Brissett couldn't get anything going offensively the rest of the game. Fortunately, he has a more favorable matchup in Week 5 at home against the 49ers.