Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Shut down by Seahawks
Brissett completed 16 of 29 passes for 157 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 46-18 loss to the Seahawks. He added 33 rushing yards on three totes.
Brissett got the Colts off to a relatively strong start Sunday, leading the team to a 15-10 halftime lead after connecting with Donte Moncrief for an 18-yard score with 25 seconds to go in the second quarter. However, the wheels fell off shortly thereafter as the Seahawks clearly made some adjustments and Brissett couldn't get anything going offensively the rest of the game. Fortunately, he has a more favorable matchup in Week 5 at home against the 49ers.
More News
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Throws first passing touchdown while running in two•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Starting again Sunday•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Fails to throw touchdown•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Will start at quarterback against Arizona•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Poised to start Week 2•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Not yet confirmed as Week 2 starter•
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors on Week 4 are...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....