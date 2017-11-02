With Andrew Luck headed to IR, Brissett is slated to remain the Colts' starting QB going forward this season.

It's an assignment that Brissett has held since Week 2, but there previously had been a degree of hope that Luck would return to action at some point down the stretch. Brissett will now look to help the 2-6 Colts engineer a turnaround in the second half of their 2017 season, beginning with Sunday's road matchup against the Texans. Brissett tossed two TDs in Week 8, but prior to that had recorded just three passing scores in his previous six starts. Overall, he's logged a 5:4 TD:INT ratio, while having added 32 carries for 135 yards and three rushing TDs. Looking ahead, Brissett's fantasy upside appears modest, but it is conceivable that his outlook could brighten on that front if the Colts are able to open up their passing game, while getting wideouts T.Y. Hilton and Donte Moncrief more involved.