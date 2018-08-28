Brissett is expected to start Thursday's preseason game at Cincinnati, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Andrew Luck has received enough work in the first three games (32 pass attempts, five rushes) to not press his luck with a minor foot injury in tow. With Luck out of commission, Brissett will act as the starter in the Colts' exhibition finale, as he did 15 times last season. Entering the campaign as Luck's backup could lead Brissett to see the field this season, especially considering the former's injury woes the past few years.