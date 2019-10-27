Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Slings clutch throw in win
Brissett completed 15 of 25 passes for 202 yards during Sunday's 15-13 win over Denver. He added 34 yards on six carries and lost a fumble during the contest.
Back on his own 10-yard line with less than two minutes to get into field-goal range, Brissett slipped out of a would-be Von Miller sack and rolled out to complete a dart to T.Y. Hilton for a gain of 35 yards to kickstart the winning drive. Brissett had probably his worst statistical game of the season Sunday against a very tough Denver pass defense, but still found a way to make it work. Brissett has scored multiple times in five of seven games and has done well protecting the ball. He's not the start of the show as Indianapolis has typically leaned on its running game and defense, but he's developed as an impressive maestro. Next up is an improving Steelers defense.
