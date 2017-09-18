Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Starting again Sunday
Brissett will start Sunday against the Browns, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
As expected, Brissett will continue to hold down the fort in Luck's absence, which is expected to last another 3-4 weeks, at least. In six quarters under center with the Colts, he's completed 22 of 40 passes for 267 yards and one interception, while taking six carries for 22 yards.
