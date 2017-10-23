Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Struggles in shutout Sunday
Brissett completed 22 of 37 pass attempts for 200 yards in Sunday's 27-0 loss to the Jaguars. He also carried five times for 31 yards.
Facing an aggressive Jaguars defensive unit, Brissett was sacked a whopping 10 times and hit several others. The pressure forced him to get rid of the ball early, leading to a poor 5.4 yards per attempt and just two gains through the air longer than 17 yards. One positive for Brissett is that he managed to avoid turning the ball over, though it was still a humbling performance. Things won't get much easier, as he will see a Cincinnati defense in Week 8 that has been solid in its own right for most of the campaign.
