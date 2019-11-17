Brissett completed 15 of 24 pass attempts for 148 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the team's Week 11 win over the Jaguars. He also added two rushes for 12 yards and a touchdown.

Brissett didn't put up a massive statistical performance but capped two key drives in the third quarter by finding the end zone. The first came on the team's initial drive of the second half, when he completed a one-yard pass to Marcus Johnson. On the second drive, he found the end zone on his own with a five-yard rush. Brissett didn't showcase his typical efficiency after missing last week's contest against the Dolphins -- he averaged only 6.2 yards per attempt -- though he should be in for a better matchup in Week 12 against the Texans on Thursday.