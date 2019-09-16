Brissett completed 17 of 28 pass attempts for 146 yards, and tossed three touchdowns to one interception during Sunday's 19-17 win against the Titans. He also contributed 25 rushing yards on seven carries, and lost one fumble while absorbing a sack.

Brissett may have been held to fewer than 200 passing yards for the second straight game to kick off 2019, but he boasts a strong 5:1 TD:INT ratio, and led the Colts to points at every crucial juncture Sunday in a key interdivisional win against Tennessee. He isn't known for his rushing abilities, with a career average of fewer than 15 yards per game on the ground coming in, but picked up a key first down with his legs on an eventual scoring drive, and registered one red zone carry against the Titans. He'll now shift focus to a Week 3 matchup against an Atlanta defense that only faced 10 passes from the Vikings in the season opener, but allowed an ultra-efficient 80 percent completion rate, 9.8 yards per attempt and one touchdown on those attempts.