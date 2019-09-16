Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Three TD passes in Week 2 win
Brissett completed 17 of 28 pass attempts for 146 yards, and tossed three touchdowns to one interception during Sunday's 19-17 win against the Titans. He also contributed 25 rushing yards on seven carries, and lost one fumble while absorbing a sack.
Brissett may have been held to fewer than 200 passing yards for the second straight game to kick off 2019, but he boasts a strong 5:1 TD:INT ratio, and led the Colts to points at every crucial juncture Sunday in a key interdivisional win against Tennessee. He isn't known for his rushing abilities, with a career average of fewer than 15 yards per game on the ground coming in, but picked up a key first down with his legs on an eventual scoring drive, and registered one red zone carry against the Titans. He'll now shift focus to a Week 3 matchup against an Atlanta defense that only faced 10 passes from the Vikings in the season opener, but allowed an ultra-efficient 80 percent completion rate, 9.8 yards per attempt and one touchdown on those attempts.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...