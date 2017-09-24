Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Throws first passing touchdown while running in two
Brissett completed 17 of 24 passes for 259 yards and a touchdown while adding 14 yards and two touchdowns on five rushes in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Browns.
Brissett called his own number on 3rd and goal from the five-yard line to open the scoring late in the first quarter and scored again with his legs after spinning away from a defender on a seven-yard touchdown during the next drive. He later added his first career passing touchdown, hitting T.Y. Hilton for a 61-yard score to finish the first half over 200 passing yards. Things slowed down with Indianapolis sitting on a large lead for most of the second half, but Brissett still did enough to make fantasy owners happy. He'll have a much tougher matchup on Sunday Night Football in Seattle next week.
More News
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Starting again Sunday•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Fails to throw touchdown•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Will start at quarterback against Arizona•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Poised to start Week 2•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Not yet confirmed as Week 2 starter•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Expected to start Sunday•
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...