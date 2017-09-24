Brissett completed 17 of 24 passes for 259 yards and a touchdown while adding 14 yards and two touchdowns on five rushes in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Browns.

Brissett called his own number on 3rd and goal from the five-yard line to open the scoring late in the first quarter and scored again with his legs after spinning away from a defender on a seven-yard touchdown during the next drive. He later added his first career passing touchdown, hitting T.Y. Hilton for a 61-yard score to finish the first half over 200 passing yards. Things slowed down with Indianapolis sitting on a large lead for most of the second half, but Brissett still did enough to make fantasy owners happy. He'll have a much tougher matchup on Sunday Night Football in Seattle next week.