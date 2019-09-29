Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Throws three touchdowns
Brissett completed 24 of 46 passes for 265 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception during Sunday's 31-24 loss to Oakland. He added 19 yards on five carries.
With his team down 14-0 early, Brissett faked out the Raiders defense and the cameramen on a read option near the goal line and dropped it off to Jack Doyle for the first of three touchdowns on the day. Brissett started the season with back-to-back games with under 200 yards passing, but those totals have been picking up in recent weeks and he has an attractive 10-2 touchdown-interception ratio. He'll have a showdown in Week 5 against a Chiefs team that has won a lot of shoot-outs this season.
