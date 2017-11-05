Brissett completed 20 of 30 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns while adding two carries for 12 yards and losing a fumble in Sunday's 20-14 win over Houston.

Brissett connected with T.Y. Hilton for a 45-yard touchdown in the first quarter and would have taken at least a 10-0 lead into the locker room if not for a 34-yard sack-fumble touchdown by Houston with under a minute left before halftime. The 23-year-old quarterback added an 80-yard score to Hilton in the second half while topping 300 passing yards for just the second time in his career. He'll be a serviceable option for the rest of the season with Andrew Luck (shoulder) on injured reserve.