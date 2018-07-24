Brissett will take reps with the first team when Andrew Luck is sidelined, Kevin Bowen of ESPN reports.

Brissett started 15 games for the Colts last year while Luck missed time with a shoulder injury. Luck is back and is the clear starter this year, but Brissett should still get a good amount of work in during camp. Luck will get regular days off to rest his shoulder, and Brissett will pick up the first-team reps on those days.