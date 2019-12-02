Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Tops 300 yards
Brissett completed 25 of his 40 pass attempts for 319 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the team's Week 13 loss to the Titans.
Brissett opened the game on a positive note, completing his first five passes, highlighted by a 21-yard touchdown toss to Jack Doyle. That efficiency continued for much of the first half, as he was 10-for-14 with 132 yards and a touchdown through two quarters. However, he threw two key interceptions in the second half, combining to lead directly to 10 points for the Titans. Despite the mistakes, Brissett averaged eight yards per attempt for the first time in his last three contests and also surpassed 300 passing yards for the first time since Week 3. He'll have another chance to lead the team to a win in Week 14, and he'll be set up with a positive matchup against the Buccaneers.
