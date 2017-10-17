Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Tosses one touchdown in defeat
Brissett completed 21 of 37 passes for 212 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 36-22 loss to the Titans. He also rushed five times for 15 yards.
Brissett's night was highlighted by an eight-yard touchdown to tight end Jack Doyle to start the second quarter. On the down side, he came inches short of a critical fourth-down rush in the fourth quarter. With top wideout T.Y. Hilton catching just one pass for 19 yards, Brissett was unable to get much going, but he at least didn't turn the ball over. With Andrew Luck's (shoulder) outlook still unclear, Brissett will now prepare for Sunday's matchup versus a swarming Jaguars defense.
More News
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Sets career high in yardage Sunday•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Shut down by Seahawks•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Throws first passing touchdown while running in two•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Starting again Sunday•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Fails to throw touchdown•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Will start at quarterback against Arizona•
-
Believe in Peterson, Ingram?
Adrian Peterson surprised us all in Week 6, does that mean he's must-start moving forward?
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers suffers broken collarbone
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...