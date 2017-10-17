Brissett completed 21 of 37 passes for 212 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 36-22 loss to the Titans. He also rushed five times for 15 yards.

Brissett's night was highlighted by an eight-yard touchdown to tight end Jack Doyle to start the second quarter. On the down side, he came inches short of a critical fourth-down rush in the fourth quarter. With top wideout T.Y. Hilton catching just one pass for 19 yards, Brissett was unable to get much going, but he at least didn't turn the ball over. With Andrew Luck's (shoulder) outlook still unclear, Brissett will now prepare for Sunday's matchup versus a swarming Jaguars defense.