Brissett could be traded this offseason but the Colts' asking price is high, Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Brissett didn't see any meaningful action in 2018, playing just 18 snaps across four games. However, he started in 15 games in 2017 while Andrew Luck was injured and he impressed enough to garner interest from clubs in need of a starting quarterback in 2019. It's unclear exactly what the Colts' asking price is, but given Brissett's statline of 3,098 yards, 13 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 2017 it seems unlikely that another team would forfeit a top draft pick to bring him in. Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Brissett will be a quality backup for the Colts in 2019 if the team doesn't trade him.