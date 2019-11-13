Play

Brissett (knee) will be a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

Coach Frank Reich verified Wednesday that he expects Brissett to draw the start during Sunday's tilt against the Jaguars, barring any setbacks. With No.2 quarterback Brian Hoyer coming off a backbreaking three-interception performance during Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, Brissett's return to the starting lineup would offer Indianapolis' offense a well-timed chance to get back on track. While an official decision on Brissett's availability may not come until the team evaluates him after the week's full slate of practices, it currently seems likely that he'll suit up versus the Jaguars on Sunday.

