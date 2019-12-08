Brissett completed 19 of 36 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns while adding 26 yards on four carries in Sunday's 38-35 loss to Tampa Bay.

Brissett was inefficient against the vulnerable Buccaneers secondary, but he found Marcus Johnson for a 46-yard touchdown just 2:15 into the game and added a 12-yard touchdown to Zach Pascal in the third quarter. He has a tidy 18:6 TD:INT this season, but that ratio is 4:3 over his past six games. The quarterback's second-half decline has coincided with his team's drop in the standings, as the Colts have lost five of their last six to fall to 6-7.