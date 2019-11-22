Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Underwhelming in Week 12 loss
Brissett completed 16 of 25 passes for 129 yards with no touchdowns and interceptions and rushed four times for 20 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' 20-17 loss to the Texans on Thursday.
Brissett's final passing line says it all as far as how lackluster the air attack was Thursday, even with the return of T.Y. Hilton (calf) to action. The fourth-year quarterback's passing yardage total served as a season low for him in a non-injury-shortened game, and it was his second straight sub-200-yard effort overall while playing all four quarters. Hilton was on a snap limit of sorts Thursday -- which certainly didn't help Brissett overall -- but he also failed to connect with two of his other wideouts, Marcus Johnson and Zach Pascal. Brissett did manage his third rushing touchdown of the campaign with a five-yard score in the latter portion of the second quarter, but he'll look to significantly boost his passing production at the expense of the Titans in Week 13.
