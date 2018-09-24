Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Used on final play Sunday
Brissett replaced Andrew Luck on the final play of Sunday's loss at Philadelphia. He threw a 60-yard Hail Mary pass that fell incomplete on his only pass attempt.
With the Colts needing a long Hail Mary to win the game, Brisset was used for his stronger arm. Luck is clearly the starting quarterback, but the move could be seen as the team still having some concern about Luck's shoulder after missing last season due to shoulder surgery, though head coach Frank Reich said Brissett's usage was only because of his strong arm.
More News
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Finishes preseason on high note•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Sees bulk of quarterback work Monday•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Colts owner sets high bar for trade•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: To get limited first-team reps•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Likely staying in Indy•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Believe It or Not
Week 3 was a crazy one, Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe and what you shou...
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...