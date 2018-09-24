Brissett replaced Andrew Luck on the final play of Sunday's loss at Philadelphia. He threw a 60-yard Hail Mary pass that fell incomplete on his only pass attempt.

With the Colts needing a long Hail Mary to win the game, Brisset was used for his stronger arm. Luck is clearly the starting quarterback, but the move could be seen as the team still having some concern about Luck's shoulder after missing last season due to shoulder surgery, though head coach Frank Reich said Brissett's usage was only because of his strong arm.