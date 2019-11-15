Play

Brissett (knee) will start Sunday against Jacksonville, Mike Wells of ESPN reports.

Head coach Frank Reich said he made it through practice this week without any major issues. While Brissett will return under center, he'll be without T.Y. Hilton again, who has been ruled out another week with a calf injury.

