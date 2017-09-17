Play

Brissett has been announced as the starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Mike Chappell of of CBS 4 News Indianapolis reports.

The switch to Brissett had been reported all week, but it was not confirmed by the Colts until Sunday's lineups were announced. Brissett gets the start over Scott Tolzien, who struggled in Week 1 while filling in for Andrew Luck (shoulder).

