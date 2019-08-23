Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Won't play against Bears
Brissett won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Bears, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.
With Andrew Luck (calf/ankle) uncertain for Week 1, the Colts won't take any chances with one of the better backup quarterbacks in the league. Other key players, including Marlon Mack and T.Y. Hilton, aren't expected to participate Saturday.
