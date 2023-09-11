Funk had two carries for 10 yards and one reception for 12 yards on his only target in Sunday's loss to Jacksonville.

Funk, who was elevated from the Colts' practice squad Saturday, got playing time in the second half with Evan Hull suffering a knee injury and Deon Jackson struggling (two fumbles). Funk could have a larger role in Week 2 against the Texas if Zack Moss (arm) remains sidelined, Hull can't return and Jackson's role is reduced due to his poor outing. Funk is more likely to return to a limited depth role, especially if Moss returns.