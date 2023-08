Funk had seven carries for 13 yards and two receptions for 10 yards in Saturday's preseason loss at Buffalo.

Funk was the third running back to get a carry in the game which may say more about Indy's running back depth than his chances to make the team. With Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss out due to injury, Funk may see a lot of work during the preseason. However, he may not make the final roster if Taylor returns to action.