Verity is participating during OTAs, but Colts head coach Frank Reich said Monday that the starting job is Rodrigo Blankenship's to lose, Kevin Hickey of USA Today reports.

Verity spent the majority of last season on the Ravens' practice squad, but he ended the campaign on the injured list. Indianapolis signed Verity to a futures deal in February and opted to let Michael Badgley test free agency, so it appeared like Verity would have a chance to win the starting gig. However, now that both kicker's are healthy, it sounds like the Colts will give Blankenship some leeway as he attempts to reclaim his role after being sidelined for the majority of last year with a hip injury.